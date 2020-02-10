‘You’ Star Penn Badgley Expecting First Child With Domino Kirke

Congratulations are in order for You star Penn Badgley and his wife Domino Kirke. On Monday, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together after suffering multiple miscarriages. The little one on the way will be Badgley’s first and Kirke’s second child, as she shares 10-year-old son Cassius from a previous relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Domino Kirke-Badgley (@domino_kirke) on Feb 10, 2020 at 6:29am PST

“On the road again,” Kirke captioned a photo showing her growing baby bump on Instagram. “Pregnancy after loss is a whole other thing. After two miscarriages in a row, we were ready to call it. I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done. As a birth attendant, I’ve seen and heard it all. It takes everything I’ve got to detach lovingly from the losses I’ve been present for and be in my own experience.”

“When I was pregnant at 25, I knew nothing,” she continued. “I had no community. I dove in blissfully unaware about birth and its mysteries. Now, with 10 years worth of experience to pull from, I treasure my birth community and the knowledge I have. You’re already teaching us how to stay in the day in a way we’ve never had to, little one. Thank you.”

News of the pregnancy was immediately met with congratulatory messages from fans, who took to the comments section to react.

“Congrats Domino!” wrote one person. “Sending you heaps of love & wishing you a peaceful and absolutely boring and uneventful pregnancy ahead!”

“Congrats Dom,” commented another person. “Pregnancy after loss is one of the hardest things someone can do and it can be so isolating. Sending you love and hope for the rest of this journey. See you soon little one.”

“Congrats, lovely lady!” added a third. “This is so inspiring and comforting for people for whom fertility isn’t always straightforward.”

Badgley and Kirke began dating in 2014 and tied the knot at a Brooklyn, New York, courthouse in front of friends and family in February of 2017, according to Us Weekly. The couple held a second ceremony, which was attended by Debra Messing, Mariska Hargitay, and Zac Posen, in June of that same year.

The couple’s little one on the way comes as production on Season 3 of the Netflix original series You, on which Badgley stars as the lead character, kicked off earlier this month.