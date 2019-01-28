XXXTentacion’s Child Born 7 Months After Rapper’s Murder

Rapper XXXTentacion‘s son was born this weekend, seven months after he was murdered in Florida.

His mother, Cleopatra Bernard, posted the news on XXXTentacion’s official Instagram account. She shared a baby emoji on the page’s Instagram Story, with the text “Yume has officially arrived.”

In December, The Blast obtained court documents that revealed the identity of the baby’s mother and her due date. The documents listed Jenesis Sanchez as someone close to XXXTentacion and lives in a home owned by Bernard.

The Blast also discovered the 20-year-old Sanchez’s baby registry, which listed the baby’s due date as Jan. 28. Bernard also posted a photo of XXXTentacion with Sanchez, captioning the photo “Gekyume’s mom.” The word “Gekyume” was created by XXXTentacion and reportedly means “next universe of thought” or “different state.”

Bernard revealed that XXXTentacion was going to become a father just days after his murder. She shared a mysterious photo of an ultrasound, writing, “baby jah. the legacy lives on.” She gave no further information at the time. However, TMZ confirmed the baby did not belong to the rapper’s ex-girlfriend, Geneva Ayala.

XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, was murdered on June 18 in Deerfield Beach, Florida. He was fatally shot outside the Riva Motorsports dealership. Dedrick D. Williams, Michael Boatwright, Robert Allen and Trayvon Newsome were arrested and charged in connection with XXXTentacion’s death.

At the time of his death, XXXTentacion was awaiting trial for a 2016 domestic abuse case involving Ayala. He was charged with aggravated battery of a pregnant victim, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment and witness tampering. The charges were dropped after he died.

In October, Pitchfork obtained a secretly recorded tape of the rapper talking with acquaintances in October 2016, around the time he was arrested. The tape was reportedly considered a confession by prosecutors and XXXTentacion’s defense team.

Following his death, XXXTentacion’s music experienced a surge in sales and streams. In the 24 hours after he died, his single “Sad!” had 10.4 million streams on Spotify, breaking the previous record set by Taylor Swift.

“Jahseh Onfroy—known worldwide as XXXTentacion—tragically passed away from a gunshot wound in Deerfield, Florida,” his representatives said in a statement in June. “It is with great sadness that the news is confirmed in this official statement by his team—manager Solomon Sobande, EMPIRE, Bob Celestin, Esq. and AKW PR. In deference to his family, friends, and loved ones and in light of further investigation, we ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”