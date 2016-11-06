‘Wonder Woman’s’ Gal Gadot Pregnant With Baby No. 2

So excited to share this wonder with you… #mommyforthesecondtime ✨😉😊💝✨ A photo posted by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Nov 6, 2016 at 11:06am PST

Gal Gadot is pregnant with baby no. 2!

The actress, who will star as the superhero in next year’s Wonder Woman film, is expecting her second child with husband Yaron Versano, E! News reports.

Gadot shared the exciting news on Sunday on Instagram with a black and white photo of the couple forming a heart with their hands over her baby bump. She captioned the photo, “So excited to share this wonder with you… #mommyforthesecondtime.”

The couple is already parents to daughter, Alma, who was born in 2011.

During an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Gadot told Ellen she felt like “the luckiest girl in the world” when she was given the opportunity to play Wonder Woman. She said she was proud to play such a strong role model for her daughter.