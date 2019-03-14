‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Alum David Henrie Reveals Baby’s Name Ahead of Birth

David Henrie and wife Maria Cahill Henrie already have a name picked out for their first child.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight ahead of the birth of his first child, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum confirmed that he and his wife, former Miss Delaware, already have a moniker chosen for their little one on the way: Pia, which means “loving” in Latin.

“It’s been six decades since there’s been a Henrie girl, so we are overjoyed to welcome little Pia Henrie into the world,” he told the outlet.

The announcement came as the couple threw a baby shower over the weekend, where a layered cake had the little one’s name scrawled across it in gold lettering.

“Who knew baby showers could be so much fun?!!!! Can not wait to hold little baby Pia in my arms!!!” he wrote, fans quickly congratulating the soon-to-be parents and applauding their name of choice.

“Beautiful name! Congratulations!!” one person commented.

“Love it! Can’t wait to meet Pia,” another wrote.

Baby Pia’s name did not come as much of a surprise to fans, however, as Henrie frequently referred to his baby girl on the way as Pia in posts on social media. In a post in October, he even revealed what Pia’s middle name will be when celebrating two years since he asked Cahill to marry him.

“Two years ago today I asked the most important question of my life ‘Maria will you marry me?’ And now the fruit of our love is starting to show,” he wrote. “Little baby Pia Philomena Henrie I can not wait to hold you in my arms and cuddle you!!!

The couple, who tied the knot in April of 2017, announced that they are expecting their first child together in September, with Henrie sharing a clip from their gender reveal party.

“ITS A GIRL ITS A GIRL ITS A GIRL,” he captioned the clip. “Im a Poppa!!!!!!! Im so overwhelmed with joy I had to share this with you guys. I’m already singing ‘I Loved Her First’. I can’t wait to sit her down on a couch and tell her a 9 season story of How I Met Your Mother.”

Baby Pia is set to make her way into the world on March 17.