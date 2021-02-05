'Wild 'N Out' Set to Return With Nick Cannon After Anti-Semitism Controversy

✖

ViacomCBS will reunite with Nick Cannon, and will be bringing back his improv comedy series Wild 'N Out, Variety reports. According to company insiders, the move is a result of Cannon's work to make amends with the Jewish community for his anti-Semitic comments made last summer, which prompted the network to cut ties with the host.

“Nick has not only apologized and taken responsibility for his comments, but he has also worked to educate himself and others through engagement with Jewish leaders and on his platforms,” an MTV Entertainment Group spokesperson said, per Variety. “Those efforts are of the utmost importance and that’s why we have invited him to rejoin our team. On a separate note, we just learned that he tested positive for COVID and have reached out to wish him a speedy recovery.”

Production on new episodes of Wild 'N Out will begin sometime in the near future, but the company didn't reveal an exact date. In the meantime, old episodes of the show will reappear on the network's programming schedule this week. Cannon did not comment on the development. His reps told the outlet Cannon was unavailable since he was stuck in quarantine after testing positive for COVID.

Cannon was cut from ViacomCBS after causing an uproar for his anti-semitic rhetoric in an episode of his podcast Cannon's Class. “It’s never hate speech, you can’t be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people, when we are the same people who they want to be.” he said. The Masked Singer host, at the time, was in conversation with rapper Richard Griffin, who's long been known for his record of anti-Semitic beliefs. “That’s our birthright. We are the true Hebrews.”

The star then, instead of immediately asking forgiveness following his firing, went on the offensive. “If I have furthered the hate speech, I wholeheartedly apologize,” Cannon wrote in another post. “But now I am the one making demands.” He continued, “I will not be bullied, silenced, or continuously oppressed by any organization, group, or corporation.” He later issued a statement apologizing: “My deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth."

