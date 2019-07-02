Here’s What Gloria Vanderbilt Left Anderson Cooper After Her Passing

Gloria Vanderbilt left behind an impressive inheritance for her son, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, following her death last month. Her will was filed in a Manhattan surrogate court on Monday, and according to a report by Fox News, it leaves almost everything she owned to Cooper. One of Vanderbilt’s other sons gets nothing.

Vanderbilt passed away on June 17, at the age of 95. She left behind a small inherited fortune, as well as three sons. However, they will not share in her wealth evenly. Most of Vanderbilt’s property and holdings will pass to Cooper, while her eldest son, Leopold “Stan” Stokowski, will reportedly get her lavish apartment in midtown Manhattan.

The apartment is in a co-op at 30 Beekman Place, of which Vanderbilt reportedly owned 210 shares. She lived there in New York City for a long time herself. According to StreetEasy, the apartment is worth about $1.2 million today.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt left nothing to her middle son, Chris Stokowski. She was reportedly estranged from him before her death, and had not spoken to him for 40 years. Stokowski cut off all contact with his famous family in 1978, claiming that his mother’s therapist was trying to “meddle” in his love life. He was 26 years old at the time. Stokowski and his older brother come from Vanderbilt’s marriage to famed orchestra conductor Leopold Stokowski, from 1945 to 1955.

Years later, Vanderbilt remarried to Wyatt Emory Cooper, her fourth husband. They had two sons — Carter and Anderson. Carter passed away at the age of 22 due to an apparent suicide, leaving Anderson Cooper as one of Vanderbilt’s three surviving heirs.

In spite of his alienation from the family, Cooper was reportedly close with Christopher Stokowski when they were young. Stokowski was 15 years older than his half-brother, and his former fiance, April Sandmeyer, told The Daily Mail that he Christopher “spoiled” Cooper “rotten.”

“Anderson was only 10 when his daddy died and his adored older half-brother disappeared. It’s heart breaking,” she said in 2014.

Gloria Vanderbilt was the great-great-great granddaughter of railroad tycoon Cornelius Vanderbilt, and she inherited a family fortune that stretched back to the 1700s. Not one to rest on her laurels, however, she made a name for herself as an artist and fashion designer, and is credited with helping to popular denim the United States.

Vanderbilt did not see the same level of success as her ancestors, and she was not able to leave a trust fund of the same magnitude for her children. Still, it sounds like at least two of her sons will be secure for the rest of their lives.