Wendy Williams Calls out Ashley Graham for Changing Her Baby in Public, and Fans Are Getting Heated

Fans are weighing in after Wendy Williams slammed Ashley Graham‘s latest candid look at motherhood. During the Thursday episode of her daytime talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, Williams criticized the supermodel and newly minted mom of one for changing her 7-week-old son Isaac Menelik Giovanni’s dirty diaper in the middle of the aisle at a Staple’s store.

Ashley Graham changed her baby son’s diaper on the floor of a Staples store and was mommy shamed. This and more on today’s Hot Topics. pic.twitter.com/4YvM2ffr8J — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) March 5, 2020

“Mothers are looking at Ashley like, ‘If she can do it, I can do it too.’ No the hell you can’t,” Williams said.

Saying that she didn’t “like what she did” while also acknowledging that “as a mother, you hate it when you go places and there are no changing tables,” Williams stated that “when see that baby’s face turn purple, you know what they’re doing. You leave the basket there, you scoop up the baby.”

“This is not hot. Ashley, I like you, but this is sending a bad message. I don’t want to see this and I’m a mom,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on Feb 28, 2020 at 5:32pm PST

In her own post, which showed herself crouched down in the middle of the aisle as she cared for her son, Graham had explained that there was “no restroom in sight,” so she decided to change her son’s diaper, his “first diaper blowout,” right then and there.

“Wasn’t there a bathroom nearby?” asked one person. “This is shameful, but not [unforgivable]. Most of us are moms, we all have had moments we’re not proud of.”

I would have dropped everything and taken my son to the car or another place that had a changing table.



Perhaps it was just urgent for her and she felt that it needed to be done right then and there… I just wouldn’t have Instagrammed it. — It’s JO with no e! (@josephinecuevas) March 5, 2020

“She would have been mommy shamed as well if you she would have changed the baby in the car,” pointed out another person. “Real talk.”

“I am going to give her a break. 1st time mom mistake. I made plenty,” tweeted somebody else.

As a registered nurse I am HORRIFIED!!! How filthy is the floor of a public place?! I don’t care if she had a changing pad with her! At 7 weeks old this baby barely has an immune system and with this terrifying virus threatening us? This is the worst! GROSS!!!!!! — Katherine Nutter (@NutterKatherine) March 6, 2020

“Pfffft I change it anywhere I need to!!” another person defended Graham and other mothers.

“I can’t imagine the kind of emergency that you would have that would make me use a filthy germ-ridden floor,” added somebody else. “Not shaming her we all do and did the best we could.”

The changing mat on the floor was a much better solution than finishing her shopping & then changing the baby when she got to the car. You shaming her for simply being a MOM is more ridiculous! Just as ridiculous as saying I don’t want to see you breast feed your baby in public. — Sheshannah_Kuhl (@Panterafan_75) March 5, 2020

“Wendy, The shame should not be on Ashley…it should be on Staples for not having a changing table,” wrote another person. “She was being a good mom and taking care of her baby…the suggestion for her to go to the car, with an open door/cold air is ridiculous…are you really that out of touch???”

“I agree with you, Wendy!” one fan supported Williams’ stance. “Ashley sent bad message accompanied by bad manners.”

Some stores don’t have public bathrooms — MICKEY WEISTER (@FearlessMick) March 5, 2020

“That’s certainly bizarre to say the least I get it that she wanted to change the boy and do it now but there?” another person reacted. “I agree she should have taken him to the car he could wait till then I was thinking too what she could have done is bring along a small sheet to cover the boy up while.”

“You have to change where ever you are sometimes, I guess bathroom was not there?” tweeted one person. “I hope she put something underneath baby, when changing.”

U are absolutely RIGHT……ewwww how dare she in Staples! AT LEAST go to the bathroom they have one for customers. — rickNYC (@rickNYC1) March 6, 2020

“Get over it,” begged one. “It’s a new mom trying to get her s– together. Rich or poor we are all human.”

“I have no problem with that as long as she put the baby on something to protect the child from the filthy floor,” added another.

It’s called life! Get over yourself, who are you to judge everyone. Because you are so perfect. — Holly Lansberry (@holly1276) March 6, 2020

“When a baby has an explosive you clean at once This happened with granbabe and i hustle to the car to change her,” one person recalled their own experience. “She would not keep still on the back seat of the car. I turnd to get a wipe and she rolled off seat on to carpark I was so scared. she was unhurt but traumatized me2.”

“Chalk it up to ‘first time Mother’ inexperience, that’s all,” commented one.

Enough! Back off and let mommies be!!!! — Cecilia Howard (@mindfulmatrix) March 5, 2020

“I wouldn’t do it but Mayb she doesn’t know any better,” suggested somebody else.