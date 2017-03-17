Watch: Mama June Storms out After Date Insults Her Body

June Shannon is proud of the hard work she has been doing and she is not going to let anyone take that away from her!

The reality star has started dating again after her split from Sugar Bear Thompson, but getting back out into the world of romance at a smaller size hasn’t been easy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a preview of the upcoming episode obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Shannon goes on a date with a man she met in an ice cream store. They are sitting at the restaurant when she catches him looking at her chest.

“Can I help you?” the 37-year-old asks her date.

MORE: Watch: Sugar Bear and His Fiancee Drag Mama June While Breaking Her Rules

“Yeah, I was just looking,” he admits. “You caught me in a look. You look good. You looked really great in that ice cream store.”

“I don’t look great now?” Shannon shoots back.

That’s when things really take a turn.

“You look like you lost a pound or two, I would say since last I saw you,” he responds. “In the upper area I would say. Yeah, the upper area.”

“Oh, you only liked me because I had fake boobs in then?” Mama June replies, getting visibly irritated. “You sound like you’re a little disappointed because I lost weight.”

The man does not do a good job of expaining himself.

“I don’t want to spoil it for ya, but guys like breasts, okay?” he snaps, before attempting to make things better by adding, “It’s a joke. It’s just a joke. Sorry.”

Shannon stands up for herself.

“You know what? I’ve had enough of this s—,” she says. “I’ve worked very hard to where I’m at. I’ve lost a lot of weight and I’m very proud of what I’ve done. I mean, I want you to get to know me for me, not my boobs. There’s more to me than that.”

She wasn’t pulling any punches, either.

She retorts: “I like a big d—, but I don’t say, ‘You got a big d—?’”

At that point, Shannon stands up and leaves the table.

“Arrogant b—— like you make us women who have stigmas in our head that y’all men want us to look a certain way — you’re one of those men. And I’m sure there’s going to be a guy who would love all this curves,” Shannon concludes. “And sorry you wasn’t able to even touch it.”

Do not mess with Mama June!

[H/T Entertainment Tonight]

Related:

Mama June Is Now at 199 Pounds After Dramatic Weight Loss and Has a Few Things She’d Like to Fix

Mama June’s Estranged Daughter Chickadee Slams Her for Weight Loss Journey

Watch: Mama June Steps Into a Wedding Dress