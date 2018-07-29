Watch Khloe Kardashian Sing Sweetly to Smiling Baby True in New Video

Khloe Kardashian tugged on her fans’ heart strings this weekend with a video of herself singing to daughter, True Thompson.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a close-up shot of True on her Instagram Story early Saturday morning. She applied a filter that brightened the colors and put a cartoon flower behind the infant’s ear. The clip very simply showed the 33-year-old greeting her baby for the day.

baby True 💗 A post shared by Kardashian Videos. (@kardashianvideos) on Jul 28, 2018 at 8:34am PDT

“Hi mama, hi my gorgeous girl,” she cooed. As True began to fidget, Kardashian sang a song that she clearly recognized. “Good morning to you, good morning to you, good morning sweet True, good morning to you.”

The tune put a big smile on the baby’s face. “That’s your song,” Kardashian said happily.

The song had all of Kardashian’s millions of followers swooning before long. One fan took to Twitter, writing about how the touching mother-daughter moment had been adorable.

“[Khloe Kardashian] singing good morning to True is sooo cute!!” she wrote.

“I’m such a dork I sing this song every morning to her,” Kardashian responded. “I think she looks forward to it but maybe that’s wishful thinking lol.”

I’m such a dork I sing this song every morning to her. I think she looks forward to it but maybe that’s wishful thinking lol https://t.co/OAKZZD3iG8 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 28, 2018



In just three months, True has developed a commanding social media presence through her mother. Kardashian spends every second that she possibly can with her baby girl, and many of those are documented on Instagram and Snapchat. The posts always get a lot of traction, as fans are so happy to see Kardashian finally living out her dream of motherhood.

However, just yesterday a fan asked Kardashian if there was another baby in her future, and the reality star did not seem to be in a rush.

“Do you think about having another baby?” they asked.

Not right now lol True is only 3 months old so give me some time lol https://t.co/TthrxOQdHr — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 28, 2018



“Not right now [laughing out loud],” Kardashian responded. “True is only 3 months so give me some time [laughing out loud].”

In just one week, True may be making her reality TV debut. The first episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 15 premieres at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 5.

In the episode synopsis, the story appears to date all the way back to Christmas. However, both Khloe and Kylie Jenner have had babies since the most recent episode aired, and it probably won’t be long before they make their way onto the screen.

The season premiere will apparently revolve around the family’s Christmas card photo shoot, though based on the trailer it will also have a lot to do with Kourtney’s search for a unique business venture.

A few tense bits of footage tease the conflict between her, Kim, Khloe and Kris Jenner, all of whom tell her that she needs to take any prospective project more seriously.