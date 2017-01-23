Watch: Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett Explains Why She Doesn’t Want to Give Birth to More Kids

Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett is already a mother of two and says she never wants to give birth to another child.

The Kendra on Top star opened up to E! News and shared her thoughts on postpartum depression.

“If we were to agree to [have more kids], we would agree to adopt because I’m happier when I feel like I can wear hot clothes and feel good in my own skin and not have to fix a lot,” she said. “I had postpartum after little Hank and then I was dealing with chaos after Alijah with postpartum, so I had pretty bad experiences right after having each kid.”

She offered advice to mothers suffering from postpartum depression and encouraged them to seek professional help.

“You shouldn’t vent and open up to your husband, your boyfriend, your friend because they’re not professionals, they don’t know the right thing to say to you and putting them in that position is tricky,” she said. “You have to look at it from their standpoint. it’s so much pressure.”

