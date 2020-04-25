Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's Baby News Has Fans Lighting up Social Media

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger gave fans a reason to celebrate Saturday with the news that the couple is reportedly expecting their first child together. The couple have not commented on the news on their own social media pages, but that is not stopping fans from congratulating them on social media. This will be Schwarzenegger's first child, but the second for Pratt, of whom he shares 7-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Multiple sources confirmed the good news to PEOPLE Saturday. The news comes about 10 months after they tied the knot in Montecito, California in June 2019 after a year of dating. It also comes while Schwarzenegger is seeing success with her new book, The Gift of Forgiveness. The book has been on the New York Times Best Sellers list for four consecutive weeks.

Before the news broke, there had been frequent reports about Schwarzenegger and Pratt's desire to start a family together. "Katherine and Chris have been very open about wanting kids soon," an insider recently told E! News. "She's expressed she'd love to be pregnant in early 2020... Chris has a busy year coming up with filming, but both of them are ready to start this next chapter and bring a baby into their happy marriage."