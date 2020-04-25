Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's Baby News Has Fans Lighting up Social Media
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger gave fans a reason to celebrate Saturday with the news that the couple is reportedly expecting their first child together. The couple have not commented on the news on their own social media pages, but that is not stopping fans from congratulating them on social media. This will be Schwarzenegger's first child, but the second for Pratt, of whom he shares 7-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.
Multiple sources confirmed the good news to PEOPLE Saturday. The news comes about 10 months after they tied the knot in Montecito, California in June 2019 after a year of dating. It also comes while Schwarzenegger is seeing success with her new book, The Gift of Forgiveness. The book has been on the New York Times Best Sellers list for four consecutive weeks.
Before the news broke, there had been frequent reports about Schwarzenegger and Pratt's desire to start a family together. "Katherine and Chris have been very open about wanting kids soon," an insider recently told E! News. "She's expressed she'd love to be pregnant in early 2020... Chris has a busy year coming up with filming, but both of them are ready to start this next chapter and bring a baby into their happy marriage."
Pratt himself also told Entertainment Tonight last year they want multiple children together. "The future? Oh. Lots of kids," he said in January 2019. "Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life. I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work. I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets."
Pratt will have some extra time on his hands with Hollywood under lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic. He was scheduled to work on Jurassic World: Dominion and the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie, but those projects have been on hold. Pratt also voiced Barley Lightfoot in Disney Pixar's Onward, which was pulled from theaters early due to the pandemic and has since been released on Disney+. He also filmed the special Parks and Recreation Reunion, which will air on NBC Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET, from home. In the meantime, he and Schwarzenegger will be receiving plenty of congratulations from fans.
Schwarzenegger is the daughter of former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver. She is also a member of the Kennedy family, as Shriver is the daughter of Eunice Kennedy Shriver, the sister of the late President John F. Kennedy and Massachusetts Sen. Ted Kennedy.
