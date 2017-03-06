Watch: Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Ex-Husband Marc Anthony

As the saying goes, the heart has its reasons, which reason does not know. Or does it?

On Friday’s episode of The View, Jennifer Lopez got candid about her relationship with ex-husband, Marc Anthony telling the audience that she and Anthony are simply not meant to be.

“Marc and I are good how we are right now,” she said asked her whether a reconciliation was in the works. “There’s a reason we’re not together, but we’re great friends — and we’re parents together.”

Lopez went on to share that the two are working on a Spanish album together and that has helped a great deal.

“We met working, and that’s where we’re really magical, when we’re on stage together, and so we leave it there,” she said. “That’s it.”

The 47-year-old actress and singer extraordinaire was married to Anthony, 48 for seven years before they called it quits to their high-profile marriage in 2011. The pair share twins, Emme and Max, 9.

After discussing her love life to America with her mother sitting front row and center, Lopez moved on to her kids.

“They’re getting so big,” she said. “It’s hard for me to believe that nine years have gone by since I had them. It flew by. I hate that part.”

She added that they’re doing great and takes them everywhere with her.

“They’re like my little gypsy babies,” she laughed. “They’re home-schooled now. Now they’re asking to be in school. So we’re figuring out our lives day by day, just like everybody else and trying to do the best we can.”

