Watch: The 'Weird' Thing Hoda Kotb Feels Guilty About When Leaving Her Daughter for Work

Hoda Kotb may miss her 3-month-old daughter Haley Joy while on the road, but the new mom admits it has some perks.

Kotb was in Nashville this week for the 2017 CMT Music Awards, a job that took her away from the little girl she adopted in February. This marked the second time the Today host has spent time away from her daughter, something that's still a little weird for Kotb.

"We went away for one night when we were in Bermuda for a shoot there, so this is my second time away," Kotb told E! News. "It's a little weird I have to say."

Kotb's co-host Kathie Lee Gifford wasted no time pointing out that the upside was getting a good night's sleep.

"You finally sleep, and it's weird," Kotb said in agreement. "I feel a little guilty saying that."

"She is working on fumes and doing such an awesome job," Gifford said in praise of Kotb. "I'm really proud of you Hoda Woman — Hoda Mama now!"

Despite being away from the baby, Haley Joy was on her mother's mind. While announcing the performance of the year category at the awards show, Kotb raised a glass of wine and said, "Here's to my baby."

Kotb, who recently celebrated her four-year anniversary with boyfriend Joel Schiffman, explained that her relationship and child have given her perspective.

"Joel and I celebrated four years," Kotb explained. "Life flies by. It's so funny because you spend so much of your life wondering, 'When is it going to happen?' If ever. Sometimes in my life, I thought it was already happening—like the most that could ever happen was happening. I was happy and grateful, and then this happened."

"It just reminded me that work is work, and life is life," she added.

