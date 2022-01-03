Walton Goggins Shares Rare Snaps of His Son to Mark His 11th Birthday

Actor Walton Goggins got uncharacteristically personal on Instagram this weekend in honor of his son’s birthday. Augustus Goggins turned 11 years old on Saturday, Jan. 1, and he had a celebration that anyone would envy. Goggins shared the highlights with his followers on social media.

“This guy… 11 Years old today… Mounted archery, cake, and all the rest. Gatdamn I love you kid!” Goggins shares Augustus with his wife, filmmaker Nadia Conners. They were married in August of 2011, just a few months after Augustus was born. Fans posted their own happy birthday wishes and fawned over Augustus in the comments.

“Sounds like an epic day! Happy Birthday Augustus!” one person wrote. Another added: “Happy Birthday and New Year my Friends,” while a third asked Goggins: “Can I be your kid? Your 65 year old kid?”

Goggins is best known for his roles in movies, including hits like Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained and The Hateful Eight. He has also appeared in lauded movies like Lincoln and blockbuster franchise films like Predators, Maze Runner: The Death Cure, Tomb Raider and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

On the small screen, Goggins starred in the short-lived but beloved sitcom The Unicorn on CBS. He is also known for roles on The Shield, Justified, Vice Principals, Sons of Anarchy and The Righteous Gemstones, among others. Last year he lent his voice to Amazon’s acclaimed animated series Invincible, and it sounds like he will be returning to the series this year when Season 2 premieres.

Off screen, Goggins is known for being straightforward on social media, where he has developed a massive following for his photography work. Goggins’ first wife owned a dog-walking business in Los Angeles, but she died by suicide in 2004. He seemed to reflect on this grief in his blog years later, when he took a break from acting to travel across India taking photos.

According to an interview with Military.com, Goggins and Conners were together for a long time before their wedding, and then-7-month-old Augustus served as Goggins’ best man in the ceremony. He told the outlet: “I do believe, ironically, that love is the great releaser. There’s a reason why the song goes, ‘all you need is love, all you need is love.’ It’s powerful and maybe it’s just that simple.”