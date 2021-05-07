'The Unicorn' Season 3 Renewal Is Likely, New Report Says

✖

The Unicorn is one of several CBS shows still waiting for a season renewal. The sitcom, which stars former Justified star, Walton Goggins, as a single father getting back into the dating scene, has never been a strong performer in the ratings but is still a favorite for CBS executives. The network is reportedly looking to keep the show going for another season, although it might look a little different.

The Unicorn recently finished its second season. The show is "heavily" on the bubble, but it could get a Season 3 renewal if fewer episodes are ordered, reports Deadline. The show's budget could also be cut. Unlike other CBS sitcoms, The Unicorn is shot in a single-cam format, meaning it was not filmed in front of an audience before the pandemic and it has no laugh track. The show's episode count is already low for a CBS series. The first season was just 18 episodes, while Season 2 was only 13.

The series was created by Bill Martin, Mike Schiff, and Grady Cooper. Goggins stars as Wade, a widowed father whose friends and daughters urge him to date. They call him a "unicorn" because he is a rare single man who has daughters and responsibilities, which his friends believe make him look better on dating apps. Rob Corddry, Omar Miller, Maya Lynne Robinson, and Michaela Watkins play Wade's friends, while Ruby Jay and Makenzie Moss play his daughters. The series debuted in September 2019.

While CBS renewed most of its line-up in April, the eye network still has many shows left in the renewal waiting room. SEAL Team seems one of the likeliest dramas to get renewed. Although the show is fully financed by CBS and CBS Studios, sources told Deadline executives want to give the show at least one more season to get to 100 episodes.

All Rise, starring Simone Missick, seems in danger of being canceled, especially after creator/showrunner Greg Spottiswood left after misconduct allegations. Clarice is also failing to pull in an audience, so if the show lives on, it might be on Paramount+ or elsewhere. The sitcoms B Positive and United States of Al are also on the bubble. Neither of them have been big hits and both face behind-the-scenes issues. B Positive stars Thomas Middleditch, who recently faced sexual misconduct allegations. United States of Al has also been criticized for stereotypical characters, despite having a more diverse cast.