‘Walking Dead’ Star Norman Reedus Reveals Rare Photo of His Infant Daughter

Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger welcomed their first child together in October 2018, with Kruger giving birth to a daughter. The two actors are notoriously private about their relationship and their newborn, though Reedus gave fans a peek at his baby girl on Monday when he posted a new photo of the two on Instagram.

The image was taken by The Walking Dead star when his daughter was sitting on his lap, with the actor’s legs visible along with the infant’s tiny feet and toes.

Reedus captioned the photo with a simple lollipop emoji.

The actor is already dad to 19-year-old son Mingus with ex Helena Christensen, and Kruger recently told Net-A-Porter’s PORTER Edit that she appreciates her beau’s seasoned status when it comes to parenting.

“He’s so calm, and he teaches me a lot, because he’s done it before,” she shared. “There’s definitely something to be said for being with someone who is doing it for the second time.”

The group has become a modern family, spending this past Christmas together as well as gathering to celebrate Reedus’ 50th birthday earlier this month.

On Christmas Eve, Reedus shared a photo of himself holding his daughter’s tiny hand, using his caption to share his love for Kruger, Christensen and Mingus.

“A lot to be thankful for this year,” he wrote. “This one especially . Love u Diane Mingus @helenachristensen Happy family.”

The baby girl is Kruger’s first child, and she told PORTER Edit that she wasn’t initially sure if she even wanted kids.

“I didn’t think I wanted children for a long time. I was too selfish,” she explained. “But by the time I got to about 35, I thought, yes, I probably do want one. But then you have to wait for the right person to come along.”

Kruger was previously in a 10-year relationship with actor Joshua Jackson, and after the public interest in their split, the actress decided that she would keep things close to the chest from now on, resulting in her and Reedus’ decision to keep their daughter’s name private for as long as they can.

“I will never talk about my relationship ever again…I feel like I share enough of my life with everyone,” she said. “Some things have got to stay more concealed now.”

Kruger and Reedus met while filming the movie Sky in 2015, and while they currently have no plans to walk down the aisle, Kruger noted that it’s not entirely out of the question.

“Never say never,” she said. “I would have a party. I’d like to wear a nice dress. But I’m not religious, so that aspect of marriage doesn’t mean anything to me. There’s obviously a financial security that comes with marriage, but I’m financially independent – I don’t need anyone for that.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Patrick McMullan