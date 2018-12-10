‘The Walking Dead’ Actor Norman Reedus and ‘National Treasure’ Star Diane Kruger Reveal New Baby’s Gender

Diane Kruger finally revealed that she and The Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus welcomed a baby girl last month.

The Welcome to Marwen actress opened up about becoming a mother in an Extra interview, alongside co-star Janelle Monae.

“It’s very rewarding,” she said of becoming a mom. As for the baby girl, Kruger said, “She’s very little, but I’m tired. I feel like a superhero right now.”

Kruger and Reedus welcomed their baby girl on Nov. 2, but the private couple did not announce the child’s gender or name at the time. The couple never acknowledged the pregnancy before the baby was born, but rumors started when Kruger wore loose-fitting outfits at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

Kruger — who also starred in Inglorious Basterds and National Treasure — and Reedus reportedly started dating at the end of 2016 after they made the indie film Sky together. They appeared at the 2018 Golden Globes together and kissed in front of the cameras at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

This is Kruger’s first child. She was previously married to Guillaume Canet from 2001 to 2006 and was in a 10-year relationship with former Dawson’s Creek star Joshua Jackson.

Reedus has a son, 18-year-old Mingus Lucien Reedus, from his relationship with model Helena Christensen.

In an April 2016 interview with PEOPLE, Kruger said she did not know Reedus before they worked on Sky together. He was “pleasantly surprised” to know that his off-screen personality is different from the characters he plays.

“I didn’t know [Reedus] before the film,” Kruger told PEOPLE. “We share a lot of intimate scenes… I was really nervous about meeting him and not being able to have a drink with him, or talk with him.”

Kruger recently finished making Welcome to Marwen, which stars Steve Carell as Mark Hogancamp, the victim of a violent assault who seeks refuge by creating a world of his own. The film also stars Leslie Mann, Merritt Wever, Gwendoline Christie and Eiza Gonzalez. It hits theaters on Dec. 21.

“I’m sort of the downfall of Mark; I am a metaphor for bad decisions, bad relationships, bad dependency on drugs, but I like that I bring that to life in such an imaginative way… and being the bad girl is always fun to do,” Kruger said of her character in an interview with Extra.

Reedus is best known for playing Darryl Dixon on AMC’s The Walking Dead. The show’s ninth season resumes on Feb. 10.

Photocredit: Getty Images