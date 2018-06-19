Victoria’s Secret Model Candice Swanepoel Welcomes Baby Boy

Candice Swanepoel is officially a mom of two. The Victoria’s Secret model welcomed a baby boy with fiancé Hermann Nicoli in Brazil, sharing an announcement Tuesday on Instagram.

In a photo shared to her Instagram story, her son’s tiny hand held onto her finger. Swanepoel wrote, “blessed” over top the photo, drawing a heart around their intertwined fingers.

It seems as if the 29-year-old South African model delivered the newest addition to her family some time in between Monday morning and Tuesday afternoon, as Monday morning she posted a sweet photo featuring her baby bump and a caption that read, “Hoping to meet our newest addition soon! So ready for the next phase..and to be able to see my toes again.”

In the post, she wore unbuttoned, ripped denim jeans and a white crocheted bra top, giving fans a full view of her bump.

Swanepoel announced her pregnancy in December, sharing a photo holding her baby bump on Instagram just weeks after walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai. For those wondering, she was, indeed, pregnant while strutting down the runway in skimpy lingerie.

She returned to the runway just eight months after giving birth to her first son, joining an elite group of Angels like Heidi Klum, Adriana Lima, Miranda Kerr and Alessandra Ambrosio who have slipped their post-baby bodies back into lingerie almost immediately after giving birth.

In January, she revealed the sex of her second child by posting a video of her first son, Anacā, kissing her belly. She captioned the clip, “My boys.”

Since then, she’s continued to update fans on her pregnancy by sharing more photos of her baby belly.

Swanepoel will likely breastfeed her second son, as she became a fierce advocate for it after her first pregnancy, calling out the stigma surrounding the common, natural act. She even went as far as posting a photo of her newborn nursing with a caption explaining why she refuses to cover up.

“I have been made to feel the need to cover up and somewhat shy to feed my baby in public places but strangely feel nothing for the topless editorials I’ve done in the name of art..? The world has been desensitized to the sexualization of the breast and to violence on tv… why should it be different when it comes to breastfeeding? Breastfeeding is not sexual, it’s natural,” she wrote, in part.

Swanepoel and Nicoli welcomed their firstborn, Anacā, in October 2016. The family of three spent the last few months in Brazil, Nicoli’s native country, while awaiting the newest addition to their ranks.

Baby number two isn’t Swanepoel’s only baby she’s celebrated in the last few months, however. In February, she launched her own swimsuit line, having spent many a photo shoot sporting them. Her line, called Tropic of C, features 14 collections of sustainable swimsuits like minimalist one-pieces and retro-inspired bikinis.

Photo credit: Instagram / @angelcandices