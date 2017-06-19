Tyra Banks’ Son York Makes His Debut in Adorable Photo

To all the amazing daddies out there that love their kids unconditionally like my mommy’s daddy and my daddy, too…HAPPY FATHER’S DAY! -York💛 A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on Jun 18, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

Tyra Banks’ little man has made his debut on Instagram.

The supermodel shared the first full photo of her adorable son, York, in honor of Father’s Day on Sunday, June 18.

“To all the amazing daddies out there that love their kids unconditionally like my mommy’s daddy and my daddy, too … HAPPY FATHER’S DAY! -York,” Banks captioned the sweet photo of her 16-month-old son holding a stick.

The 43-year-old mom and her boyfriend Erik Asla welcomed their son in January 2016 via gestational surrogate. Asla, a photographer and father of four other kids from a previous relationship, also shared the same snap on his Instagram.

“The best present we worked and prayed so hard for is finally here. He’s got my fingers and big eyes and his daddy Erik’s mouth and chin,” Banks shared via Instagram while announcing York’s arrival in 2016. “As we thank the angel of a woman that carried our miracle baby boy for us, we pray for everyone who struggles to reach this joyous milestone. York Banks Asla, welcome to the world.”

The America’s Got Talent host previously shared a photo of York’s head on Instagram in February 2016.

This is the Happiest Valentine’s Day of my life. York, Daddy, and I send you so much love. A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on Feb 14, 2016 at 1:18pm PST

The couple began dating three years ago and met on the set of America’s Next Top Model.

