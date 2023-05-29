Tyler Childers and Wife Senora May Confirm Birth of Their First Child

Tyler Childers and Senora May are officially on mommy and daddy duty! The country music artists recently welcomed their child together after having first confirmed in April 2022 that they were expecting. Childers and May announced their little one's arrival in a sweet Mother's Day post back on May 14 alongside a photo of their newly-minted family of three, though they did not reveal further details, including when their baby was born, its sex, or its name.

The birth announcement was made on the Instagram page for the couple's charity, the Hickman Holler Appalachian Relief Fund, which aims to bring awareness s and financial support for philanthropic efforts in the Appalachian region. The May 14 post shared a poem written by May titled "Mama Takes Care of Everybody," which began, "Mama brought me here from a bright place. She grew the dirt that grows the food that makes me grow big and strong. She cooks and wipes the cast iron clean many times each day."

The poem, which goes on to speak of the role of mothers, ends, "With mama, I learn how to love without words, only songs from my heart, my own two hands, and the care I can give to the fragile world around me. Mama takes care of everybody." The post generated plenty of excited comments, with one person writing, "Awe my heart I love this what a blessing to read this mother's day."

At this time, neither Childers nor May have shared the birth announcement on their respective Instagram accounts. The couple first confirmed they were pregnant with their first child back in April 2022 when May dropped the news while she was performing at the Mountain Mushroom Festival in Irvine, Kentucky. During her set, the musician invited Childers onto the stage to help close out the set, with May introducing him as her "baby daddy."

In the months that followed, the couple kept their journey to parenthood private. May did share a few select images to Instagram showing her growing baby bump. The last update came back in October when May posted a photo of herself sitting in a chair wearing a jacket that was opened to reveal her bare belly. She simply captioned the post, "Greatest Gift."