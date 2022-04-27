Tyler Childers and Wife Senora May Expecting First Child Together

✖

Country music artists, and married couple, Tyler Childers and Senora May have revealed that they are expecting their first child together. According to Mountain Citizen, May was performing at the Mountain Mushroom Festival in Irvine, Kentucky on Saturday when she invited Childers to close out the set. When introducing her husband, May referred to him as her "baby daddy."

Both Childers and May are musicians from Eastern Kentucky. Childers is a Grammy-nominated bluegrass performer who is originally from Lawrence County, and May is an American artist from Estill County. The pair have long been outspoken advocates for social justice and together they founded the Hickman Holler Appalachian Relief Fund. According to the non-profit organization's website, "The Hickman Holler Appalachian Relief Fund was established in 2020 by Senora May and Tyler Childers to bring awareness and financial support for philanthropic efforts in the Appalachian Region."

May currently has two full-length albums out: Lainhart (2018) and All of My Love (2021), both of which can be heard on her website. Childers has four studio projects out, with his 2017 album Purgatory being a breakout hit. His most recent collection of songs is Long Violent History, an instrumental bluegrass album released in 2020. Back in 2019, Childers sat down with GQ to talk about his music, background, and his stance on the state of country music. After being asked if he feels that traditional country music is "worth fighting for," Childers replied, "It's a big part of my identity. I grew up with it."

He continued, "I grew up on 23, country music highway, which is a stretch of road where Ricky Skaggs and Dwight Yoakam and Loretta Lynn played. Driving up and down that on the way to school-to baseball games, to anywhere-you see all these signs commemorating these artists. It was a point of pride for my area growing up. That's something I saw everyday and was exposed to."

Childers then went on to say, "Plus, a lot of the early music I heard outside of church music was this kind of country music. To be able to be part of that community-not only because of my birthplace-as an artist, is special. To be able to communicate with that and hopefully further that means a lot." At this time, neither May nor Childers have made any official public announcement about the pregnancy.