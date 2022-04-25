'Twilight' Star Announces Pregnancy

✖

Ashley Greene is going to be a mama. The Twilight actress is expecting a baby with her husband Paul Khoury. "The couple is over the moon with excitement about expecting their first child together," Greene's rep told PEOPLE on Friday. The 35-year-old black-and-white photos on Instagram of her and Khoury, 33, holding a sonogram over the Greene's baby bump while staring at one another. "I love you more than I've ever loved anything and somehow my heart just keeps expanding to love you EVEN more. I cannot wait to watch you share your light, love, and passion with our baby," she captioned the post she dedicated to Khoury.

Greene also shared the news to her Instagram story accompanied by a "Big News" GIF over a link to the PEOPLE article. The two married in 2018. They had an intimate outdoor wedding ceremony in San Jose, California. The wedding theme was inspired by their shared love of the outdoors."Paul and I both grew up fully immersed in the outdoor elements and were raised to appreciate the beauty in nature. An outdoor wedding was a must for us," she told Brides after the ceremony."

Greene recently spoke about working on Twilight and her co-star Taylor Lautner's recasting rumors around the time the New Moon film was being filmed in 2009. "I don't remember if they had someone actually waiting in the wings, but I do remember there being discussions on whether or not he could transform into what he needed to be," Greene said in her latest podcast, episode, The Twilight Effect. The Insider reports that many believed a recasting option was in the works, citing an MTV News report alleging that actor Michael Copon was being considered to take over the role of a larger, more mature-looking Jacob, the character played by Lautner.

Just a month before announcing the news, she revealed in a separate interview with PEOPLE that she and Khoury "definitely" wanted kids. At the time of the interview, she was likely pregnant. "My husband and I are both kind of like, it's going to happen," she said. "And trust me, we're at the point where both of our parents are hinting, and they're like, 'OK, we're ready. You guys have been married a couple of years now." She added: "It's just one of those things where it's where our lives are in hyper-speed sometimes. And so [it's about] finding that moment."