‘Twilight’ Actress Ashley Greene Ties the Knot

Twilight actress Ashley Greene is now married. Greene married Paul Khoury on Friday in a ceremony in California.

Greene, who played Alice Cullen in the Twilight franchise, wore a back-bearing dress designed by Katie May for the ceremony, reports Brides.com.

The 31-year-old Greene wore a unique dress designed by Studio Unbiased owner Windi Williams-Stern for the reception. It was completely sheer with 3D floral appliques that started just above her waist and continued to the end of the train.

“She’s my magician,” Greene said of Williams-Stern. “I’ve worked with her for over a decade for anything I do on the red carpet… She created a masterpiece for me, and I can’t wait to dance the night away in it!”

According to Brides.com, the ceremony was held just outside San Jose, with only 120 invited guests. Greene’s Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson attended, alongside Brittany Snow, Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren, and Even and Ashlee Simpson-Ross. The two exchanged vows in a grove of grand redwood trees.

“We’re both romantics,” Greene told Brides.com.

Greene and Khoury waited more than a year and a half to get married. The two got engaged in December 2016 during a romantic trip to New Zealand.

“This is the most beautiful moment I could have ever hoped for. You’ve successfully made me the happiest, luckiest woman alive,” Greene wrote on Instagram at the time. “I can’t wait to show you my unfaltering immeasurable love for the rest of our lives. #engaged #loveofmylife #futurehusband.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in March 2017, Greene said the couple had no intention of rushing to get married. They wanted to take some time to enjoy their relationship.

“We were really big on enjoying our relationship, and then living together, and then we were gonna enjoy our engagement,” Greene said. “Like, we’re not planning to get married anytime soon… it’s an exciting time and I don’t know why you’d want to rush over that?”

“There is never a dull moment with this one,” Greene wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo with Khoury. “Find someone who makes you laugh everyday and makes you strive to be your best self. Someone who lifts you up but also catches you when you fall.”

Aside from the Twilight movies, Greene starred in DirecTV’s Rogue with Thandie Newton and the short-lived Pan Am series. She also starred in the films Wish I Was Here, LOL and Accident Man.

Khoury is an artist, according to his Instagram page.

Photo credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty