‘Twilight’ Star Ashley Greene Goes Topless for ‘Bachelorette Antics’

Twilight actress Ashley Greene is about to get married, but before she gets hitched, she is up to some celebratory “bachelorette antics.”

Bachelorette antics… A post shared by Ashley Greene (@ashleygreene) on Apr 6, 2018 at 2:12pm PDT

The 31-year-old star posted a Boomerang clip on her Instagram page Friday of herself and some friends going topless, waving toward the beach. With shenanigans on the brain, one of her friends even gave another a wedgie.

“Bachelorette antics,” Greene wrote in the caption.

On Saturday, Greene also posted a photo of herself on a boat. “Missing the water and sunshine but SO excited to get home to my [heart emoji],” she wrote. She also tagged her soon-to-be husband, artist Paul Khoury.

Greene and Khoury got engaged on Dec. 19, 2016 during a trip to New Zealand. A few days later, she posted a video on Instagram, accompanied by John Legend’s “You & I (Nobody In The World).”

“This is the most beautiful moment I could have ever hoped for. You’ve successfully made me the happiest, luckiest woman alive. I can’t wait to show you my unfaltering immeasurable love for the rest of our lives,” Greene wrote in the caption.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight last month, Greene explained why they decided not to get married until 2018.

“Pretty early on, we realized we wanted to be together, but we knew we didn’t want to rush things and kind of enjoy,” she told ET. “We were really big on enjoying our relationship, and then living together, and then we were gonna enjoy our engagement. Like, we’re not planning to get married anytime soon… it’s an exciting time and I don’t know why you’d want to rush over that?”

However, she knew exactly what kind of ceremony she wanted.

“I think we want to have a really intimate wedding, and then kind of throw a big party after,” she said. “We want it to be outside — we want it to be surrounded by a lot of nature. He’s a really big nature buff.”

In an interview with PEOPLE last year, Greene said she plans on being an unconventional bride.

“I’m probably the most untraditional bride,” she said in July 2017. “We’re at the age where a lot of our friends are getting married, and many of them are stressed out. That’s just not how I want to enter into our union. So, for us, we’re enjoying the honeymoon engagement stage.”

Greene is best known for playing Alice Cullen in the Twilight movies. Recently, she starred in the movies Accident Man and Shangri-La Suite. She also starred in the third and fourth seasons of DirecTV’s Rogue with Thandie Newton.

