‘Twilight’ Star Jackson Rathbone and Wife Sheila’s New Baby Photos Have Twitter Reacting

Fans are sending their congratulations to Jackson Rathbone and his wife Sheila Hafsadi after the Twilight alum announced that they welcomed their third child together. The couple, who married in 2011, welcomed their son at the start of the new year, with Rathbone taking to both Twitter and Instagram shortly after to share the first photos of his bundle of joy.

Happy New Years! pic.twitter.com/cAiirW7nJy — Jackson Rathbone (@JacksonRathbone) January 1, 2020

“New Year Gift? Congratulations!” wrote one fan.

“Congratulations to your new bundle of joy,” tweeted another.

“Happy New Year!! What a precious and beautiful baby and mama,” added a third.

“Awww congratulations on the new wonder. So darn cute,” another fan replied. “Hope everything went well and they’re both doing great.”

“Congratulations to you both and welcome to the world baby Rathbone,” added another.

Along with the side-by-side photo of his wife while pregnant and post-birth, Rathbone on Instagram also shared a photo of himself and his son, which prompted more congratulatory messages to pour in.

“I’m so happy for you and your wife,” wrote one person. “You have such a beautiful family.”

“Aww what an amazing start to the year, congratulations!!” added a second fan.

“Congratulations!” commented another of Rathbone’s followers. “Wishing loads of health and happiness to you and yours.”

“Awwww just adorable congrats to you and Sheila,” added someone else.

Rathbone and Hafsadi welcomed their son, whose name has not yet been revealed, on Wednesday, Jan. 1. The couple are also parents to 3-year-old daughter Presley Bowie, whom they welcomed in 2016, and 7-year-old son Monroe Jackson, whom they welcomed in 2012 and whose godmother is Rathbone’s Twilight co-star Nikki Reed.

Speaking to PEOPLE following Presley’s 2016 birth, the actor revealed that he and his wife were “open” to having more children in the future.

“We’re going to take some time,” Rathbone said. “In a hypothetical sense, sure, why not? We’re open to multiple ways of having kids.”

In June of 2019, Rathbone and Hafsadi revealed that their brood would in fact be expanding by one, the couple announcing on social media that they were expecting their third child together.

“This party of four is becoming a party of five!” he announced at the time. “Holy smokes! More Rathbones!!! Please, send us prayers and good vibes for a healthy addition to our family.”