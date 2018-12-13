Tristan Thompson Gushes Over Son Prince in Birthday Tribute

Tristan Thompson is one proud dad. The NBA star gushed over his 2-year-old son, Prince, on Instagram Wednesday for the toddler’s second birthday.

“Happy birthday to my son Prince, so blessed the man upstairs chose me to be your pops,” the 27-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player wrote alongside a series of photos of Prince. “You’re my motivation everyday. Daddy loves you so much!!! #MyTwin.”

In one photo, Prince grips a basketball that is nearly as big as him. In another, he grins at the camera from a car seat.

The post received hundreds of thousands of likes and thousands of comments. Thompson’s girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, left three heart-eye emojis in the comments.

A source told Us Weekly that Kardashian is “in Cleveland” and “has been there for a bit.”

“Tristan has a game tonight at home, so they don’t have anything big planned, but they will do dinner after to celebrate [Prince’s birthday],” the source said.

Thompson shares Prince with ex Jordan Craig. The two split while she was six months pregnant.

Earlier this year, Thompson welcomed daughter True Thompson with Kardashian in the midst of a cheating scandal. Kardashian denied reports last month that she was the reason Thompson and Craig broke up.

“U staged pics so everyone would see you with T at the Bel Air hotel a day after Jordy gave birth,” a Twitter user wrote to the reality star. “U could have been classy & made it a private moment between parents.”

The 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star clapped back: “What are you even talking about. Their son was born December 12th [2016.] These images were taken many months later. And baby girl, i have been wearing those rings way longer than I’ve known TT. Get your facts straight.”

The Good American designer also shut down rumors earlier in the day.

“PS he never left ANYONE for me,” she wrote in a comment on a since-deleted Instagram post. “I have said this before but as I have learned the truth isn’t as exciting as a lie. So the lie is what gets traction. The truth seems to get buried and ignored. Either way, it’s all love and peace over here.”

In an emotional post on her app, Kardashian said that True recently said her first words — and they were about Thompson.

“I can’t believe my baby is seven months old!” she wrote in November. “True now has three teeth and she’s going to crawl any second. She also smiles constantly, but I still can’t get that little munchkin to laugh unless I tickle her. Maybe I’m just not funny, LOL.”

“She also says ‘dada,’ but I think she means ‘mama,’” she added with a winky-face emoji.