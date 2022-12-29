Tristan Thompson Dances With Daughter True in Adorable Video

Tristan Thompson had a dance party with just him and his 4-year-old daughter, True. The toddler was born in 2018 after a whirlwind romance with Thompson and Khloé Kardashian. They also share a 4-month-old son, born via surrogate, whose name has yet to be revealed publicly. But Kardashian shared a glimpse of the baby boy in an Instagram post of photos from her family's annual Christmas Eve party. Dressed in matching red gowns, True and Kardashian posed for cute mommy/daughter shots, while the 4-month-old donned a Black suit as Kardashian held him in her arms. In the meantime, Thompson and True had some fun together on their own.

In a video shared to his Instagram page, captioning it, "When my princess asks if daddy can dance…anything for my baby girl, the Chicago Bulls player wrote on Dec. 27. True wore a pink hoodie and shorts with her hair in buns and the back out. Thompson wore a black tracksuit, as they danced in what looked to be the kitchen of his home. True also sang in the video. "I liiiive," Malika Haqq commented on the video. She's Kardashian's longtime best friend.

Thompson and Kardashian split after another public cheating scandal. She learned just days after their embryo transfer that he fathered another child with another woman. The woman, Maralee Nichols, filed a paternity suit, alleging she'd been in a 5-month intimate relationship with Thompson in which he presented himself as a single man, despite being engaged to Kardashian.

The NBA baller denied that he was the father, with Nichols presenting texts of him offering to pay for her to terminate the child, and threatening that he'd be an absentee father. A paternity test proved he was the father.

Kardashian previously learned Thompson was unfaithful when she was 9-months pregnant with True. she took him back, with him kissing her sister's best friend Jordyn Woods a year later. It appears the affair with Nichols was the last straw for her.