Travis Scott Reportedly Doubts He’s the Father of Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Amid Paternity Speculation

Travis Scott himself is reportedly beginning to wonder whether Stormi Webster is his daughter after the barrage of rumors about Kylie Jenner‘s bodyguard in the last few weeks.

Earlier this month, fans became obsessed with Tim Chung, the personal bodyguard who goes everywhere with Jenner. At first, fans just took note of the fact that Chung was exceptionally attractive for a security staffer, but some soon began to compare his features to those of Jenner’s daughter.

As Stormi grows, Scott is reportedly beginning to take those speculations more seriously. According to sources who spoke to In Touch Weekly, Scott is finding himself consumed with doubt about his paternity.

“Travis is starting to get a little worried and questioning Kylie about this whole bodyguard situation,” they said. “Not to diss or say Kylie’s a liar but, he doesn’t watch her every move. He’s not with her 24/7 and there were times they were apart from each other nine months ago. He loves Stormi and truly believes that’s his daughter but can’t help but notice that she doesn’t look like him.”

“In the back of his mind he wonders if Kylie strayed. If that happened and Stormi’s not his, that would be the most devastating news of his life. He flat out wants to talk to Kylie and Tim, together, to once and for all get to the bottom of this,” the source added.

Jenner has begun to share more and more pictures of her infant daughter in recent weeks. In the comments section of each post, fans speculate about Chung, pointing out features on the baby’s face that relate to either him or Scott.

To further back this claim, many fans point out the tumultuous relationship Jenner and Scott have shared. Though they often paint it as a match made in heaven, the two only began dating one month after Jenner split from her long-time boyfriend Tyga.

In addition, Scott’s constant touring schedule was rumored to put a strain on their romance. In the course of Jenner’s secretive pregnancy, the two were constantly on the verge of break-up, according to insiders who spoke to various outlets. For many fans, it wouldn’t be a big surprise to find out that Jenner had strayed in this time.

To fan the flames, Chung has reportedly bragged about being alone with Jenner all the time, and even left some to believe that they’ve slept together.

“He’s telling his friends that he’s been alone with Kylie tons of times in her house but when they ask if [they’ve been intimate], he simply smiles,” a source said.