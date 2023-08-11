Tori Spelling Shares Photos of Life in RV With 5 Kids

Tori Spelling is taking her kids and hitting the road in a RV this summer, and she's sharing photos of their adventure. In a post on Instagram, the actress revealed some pictures she snapped of her and her five kids hanging out in and around their camper. "As long as we have each other..." Spelling captioned the post.

"Tori is trying to have a summer vacation with her kids on a budget that works for her," a source told Us Weekly of the family's getaway. "Tori knows she's going to get attention with her downgraded vacation, but it's also realistically all she can afford at the moment." A second source cited Spelling's tumultuous relationship with husband Dean McDermott, as one reason for why she wanted to get out of town for a while. "She is looking for peace of mind for her and her children," the insider said. "She's doing it on a realistic budget that works for her right now."

McDermott and Spelling married in 2006 and share five kids: Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10 and Beau, 6. Rumors about the couple's rocky marriage occasionally emerged throughout the past few years. This year it was reported that they are in the midst of a trial separation.

Back in 2022, McDermott praised Spelling, amid rumors that the couple had split. In March of last year, the 56-year-old actor took to Instagram to note what a "lucky guy" he is to have Spelling and their daughters in his world, sharing photos of his wife and daughters Stella, 13, and Hattie, 10. "Happy International Women's Day to these incredibly smart, creative, strong, fierce and funny Women. I'm so blessed to have you in my life," he added in the caption. "I love you So Much!!"

The post came as McDermott and Spelling and reportedly been estranged from one another, with McDermott not turning up for their family holiday photo from the previous year. In September 2021, McDermott broke his silence on the divorce speculation during an appearance on the Feminine Warrior podcast and shared that he doesn't really follow all the tabloid reports about his and Spelling's relationship. "I don't reply, you know, anymore," he said. "It's just like, 'OK, if that's what you want to think, then think it.'" The divorce speculation was sparked when Spelling was photographed in public not wearing her wedding ring.