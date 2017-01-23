Tori Spelling Shares Countdown to Her Son’s Arrival With Photo of Growing Baby Bump

Tori Spelling has six more weeks to go until she is expected to give birth to her fifth child.
She shared the countdown on Instagram with a photo of herself proudly showing off her growing baby bump. She captioned the photo, “#bumpproud Can’t wait to meet you little man… my little Pisces. #6weekstogo #littleman #number5.”
Spelling is expecting a baby boy with her husband Dean McDermott. When she announced her pregnancy she told PEOPLE “it was a total surprise.”
It’s clear this mama can’t wait to meet her newest family member!
