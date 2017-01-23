Tori Spelling Shares Countdown to Her Son’s Arrival With Photo of Growing Baby Bump

#bumpproud Can’t wait to meet you little man… my little Pisces. #6weekstogo #littleman #number5 A photo posted by (@torispelling) on Jan 22, 2017 at 6:27pm PST

Tori Spelling has six more weeks to go until she is expected to give birth to her fifth child.

She shared the countdown on Instagram with a photo of herself proudly showing off her growing baby bump. She captioned the photo, “#bumpproud Can’t wait to meet you little man… my little Pisces. #6weekstogo #littleman #number5.”

Spelling is expecting a baby boy with her husband Dean McDermott. When she announced her pregnancy she told PEOPLE “it was a total surprise.”

It’s clear this mama can’t wait to meet her newest family member!

