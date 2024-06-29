Tom Cruise Spends Time With Son Connor After Missing Daughter's Graduation

Tom Cruise may have missed out on his daughter's graduation, which he was likely never going to attend given the larger circumstances, but he spent time with another one of his kids recently. According to E! News, the Top Gun: Maverick star and his son Connor recently spent time together, taking a helicopter ride out of London and some casual activities.

It comes close to a week after Cruise was spotted attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Wembley Stadium. While Cruise was far from alone at the concert, his appearance caught some as peculiar given the gulf between himself, ex-wife Katie Holmes and their daughter Suri.

(Photo: Matthew Simmons/Getty Images)

As previously reported, Suri Cruise has dropped her father's last name and hasn't had contact with him since 2012. Connor and daughter Isabella were adopted during Cruise's marriage to Nicole Kidman. "I'm starting to understand now [why we broke up]. At the time I didn't," Kidman told Vanity Fair in 2002 after their divorce. Cruise added his own take earlier in the year.

"She knows why, and I know why. She's the mother of my children, and I wish her well. And I think that you just move on. And I don't say that lightly. I don't say that with anything."

Isabella, the couple's eldest child, was adopted when she was born on Dec. 22, 1992. At the time, the couple gushed about having more kids via adoption or via birth. "Isabella was meant for us," Kidman told the outlet. "I think when things come into your life at a certain time you have to take them. It's destiny."

(Photo: Harry How / Getty Images)

Kidman later revealed they had opted for adoption after losing another pregnancy early in their marriage. "From the minute Tom and I were married, I wanted to have babies. And we lost a baby early on, so that was really very traumatic. And that's when we would adopt Bella," Kidman said in 2007. "There's a complicated background to that, given that I never speak much about many things. One day maybe that story will be told."

Connor Cruise was later adopted by the couple in 1995, shortly after his birth on Jan. 17. Both kids have been closer to their father in recent years, with Kidman's exit from Scientology and their controversial rules playing a big role.