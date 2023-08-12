Tom Brady Treated His 10-Year-Old Daughter to an Extremely Special Night Out

Tom Brady pokes fun at being the typical "girl dad." On Friday night in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the seven-time Super Bowl Champion was spotted chaperoning his 10-year-old daughter Vivian and her friends as she attended a BLACKPINK concert at MetLife Stadium. Brady, wearing a hat decorated with his "TB" logo and a white T-shirt, looked like every parent accompanying their child to a K-pop concert. He was photographed by a fan standing and taking in the performance. As for Brady, he didn't seem to mind being spotted, and the father, who shares Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, five, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen still found a way to laugh about the situation. In response to the popular Pop Base account tweeting the fan's picture, Brady commented on Saturday, "This is the most 'dad takes his daughter and her friends to a concert' picture ever taken."

Brady took Benjamin and Vivian to Disney World in June for another family bonding experience. "The happiest place on earth (until you realize your kids were lying about Tower of Terror being 'mad chill')," Brady captioned a photo and video carousel shared to Instagram on June 5. It is clear that Brady looks terrified as he rides behind Vivian on the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, yet his daughter appears to be calm. However, the follow-up video shows Vivian and Brady smiling and screaming together. Other images show the three of them walking around the park, smiling from ear to ear, with the last photo capturing them interacting with the camera while dancing in front of it.

This is the most “dad takes his daughter and her friends to a concert” picture ever taken 😂😂😂 https://t.co/L8Z3iI9qCs — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 12, 2023

The former football player told TODAY.com in an interview that since retiring from the NFL in February 2023, he has been able to spend more time with his two children. The ex-player previously wrote on Instagram that his family had permitted him to live his "absolute dream." Brady told the outlet that he is aware that his children face different expectations due to their father's status. "They're just normal kids trying to develop their own relationships with their friends, go to school and learn and grow," he said. "Because of who our kids are (people say), 'You should be good at this' or 'You should look like that' but that's not the case. Everyone is an individual." "What do I hope for as a parent? That they find something they love to do and a great group of friends who love them for who they are." Nonetheless, he is acutely aware of his crucial role in making it happen. "Fatherhood is a great responsibility — being available and present is the most important thing," said Brady. "Something that I continue to work on is making sure I have enough time to connect. It's always a work in progress."