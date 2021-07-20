Tom Brady Trolls Election Deniers While Celebrating Super Bowl Win With Joe Biden at White House

✖

Tom Brady had some fun with President Joe Biden while at the White House on Tuesday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were in Washington D.C. to celebrate their Super Bowl win, and Brady was talking to the crowd about how nobody gave them a chance. This led to Brady trolling people who believed that Donald Trump won the presidential election and not Biden.

“We got on a roll,” Brady said during the team’s visit to the White House, per Pro Football Talk. “Not a lot of people think that we could have won. In fact, I think about 40 percent of the people still don’t think we won.” Biden then weighed in and said he understands what Brady is talking about.

.@TomBrady with the jokes, showing support towards @JoeBiden Not a lot of people think we could win, in fact, 40 percent, still don't think we won. You understand that, Mr. President?" "People started calling me 'Sleepy Tom'" after he forget the down in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/QGe0D07xVP — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 20, 2021

Brady also had another joke while speaking to the crowd. “We had a game in Chicago where I forgot what down it was,” he said. “I lost track of one down in 21 years of playing. And they started calling me Sleepy Tom. Why would they do that to me?” While campaigning, Trump would call Biden "Sleepy Joe" to make fun of him.

Ultimately, Brady was saying that a good amount of people counted him out based on the way the Buccaneers started the season. But as the season progressed, Brady and the Buccaneers improved and won their first Super Bowl since 2002. And the interesting thing about the Super Bowl run for Brady is he reportedly did it with a torn MCL.

But one of the biggest questions for Brady is how long will he play in the NFL since he's been in the league since 2000? "It's hard to walk away from something that you still feel like you can do and you want to do," Brady said when talking to talk-show host James Corden in June. "So it's not about proving it to others what you can do, it's more about proving it to yourself. And I still feel like even though I'll be 44 this year, I still have a chance to still prove it to myself that I can still do it at 44, because I really worked to a point where I can still do it at this age."