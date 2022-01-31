‘Today’ Show Fans Send Hoda Kotb Love After She Announces Split From Fiance Joel Schiffman

Today Show anchor Hoda Kotb are calling off their engagement and breaking up, and fans are sympathetic. On Monday, Kotb announced on the air that she and Joel Schiffman are splitting up. Social media quickly filled with well-wishes from fans, and praise for Kotb’s vulnerability.

“Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holidays and we decided that we are better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple, so we decided we are going to start this new year on our new path as loving parents to our adorably delightful children and as friends,” Kotb said. “It’s not like something happened. They say sometimes relationships are meant to be there for a reason, a season or a lifetime, this was for a season.”

Hoda says her engagement has been called off. “We decided we are better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple,” she says. pic.twitter.com/zOJrvhE6wZ — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) January 31, 2022

After it aired on TV, a clip of this moment was shared by the official TODAY with Hoda & Jenna social media pages, which kicked up even more conversation on social media. Many sympathized with Kotb and remarked on how emotionally draining the holiday season can be.

So far, Kotb and Schiffman have not offered any additional commentary or remarked on how their news made a splash on social media. Scroll down for some of the top comments about this news.

Familiar

I totally understand. I had to admit last year that I was in a friendship and not a relationship. Wasn’t easy but it gave me peace to say the words and not just keep existing. Prayers for you ❤️ — Jackie St Pierre (@jackiestp) January 31, 2022

Some fans left replies saying that they could relate to Kotb’s experience, and even that they had had similar ones. Many assured Kotb that she could get through this heartbreak.

Admiration

@hodakotb Hoda, whatever decision you are making I wish you happiness and a good future, enjoy your family, you are so blessed and we admire you. pic.twitter.com/NF9PPs5ydW — Ivy Gonza (@IvonneG98851983) January 31, 2022

@hodakotb admire you for your honesty today ❤️🥺 — L Marie (@lmariemar) January 31, 2022

Fans assumed that it was difficult for Kotb to share this news on the air, and they applauded her for handling the task well. Many said they admired her honesty and vulnerability.

Virtual Comfort

Fans offered Kotb what comfort they could through social media, even if that was only a GIF of a hug from a friend.

Children

Yes I’ve always noticed that. — cathy (@catty057) January 31, 2022

Although Kotb said that she and Schiffman will continue to co-parent their two adopted daughters, fans noted that Kotb referred to them as hers, not “theirs” in Monday’s clip. Some feared for how the girls would process this kind of rhetoric.

Angry

https://twitter.com/notorious_hbg/status/1488197644635840514?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Some fans went straight to the anger stage of the grieving process, directing their rage at Schiffman on Kotb’s behalf.

Personal

Bc it was probably going to be outed in some tabloid so get ahead of the story and speculation — sb (@redlionny) January 31, 2022

Some fans questioned this highly personal announcement on what is ostensibly a news show. Many took it as a sign of the general direction of The Today Show and of celebrity culture in general.

Bright Side

Long as both people are happy and help each other raise the children. https://t.co/pOcf4SW4sd — Charles Pepple (@CharlesPepple2) January 31, 2022

Finally, some fans remarked that, as far as breakups go, this one was handled very well. They felt confident that Kotb and Schiffman will remain cordial and will do what’s best for their daughters.