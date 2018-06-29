Tia Mowry Reveals Daughter’s Name Is Cairo Tiahna

Almost two months after welcoming her baby girl into the world, Tia Mowry-Hardrict has officially announced her daughter’s name: Cairo Tiahna Hardrict.

Mowry introduced Cairo in a video posted to her Facebook page on Friday, explaining that her and husband Cory Hardrict’s daughter’s name “basically means ‘victorious.’”

For Hardrict, the letters “A,” “I” and “R” make the name extra-special because “he always feels like he’s closer to his mother when he’s up in the air,” Mowry-Hardrict explained. “He wanted the baby’s name to have those letters.”

If you caught Cairo’s middle name, Tiahna, Mowry-Hardrict said that having “Tia” in it was a big plus. “Tiahna actually means ‘follower of Christ.’ Also, Tiana was one of the first African princesses, so she is our little princess here!” Mowry-Hardrict said in the video.

“You guys have no idea how excited I am to introduce you to my baby girl!! We are already best friends and it is such a joy being her mama,” Mowry-Hardrict wrote on the Facebook post introducing Cairo.

The mom of two also announced the baby girl’s name on Instagram with a clip fo the video.

“CAIRO TIAHNA HARDRICT! I’m so excited to spend the rest of my life loving this little one,” she gushed on Instagram, urging fans to watch the “full introduction video” on Facebook.

The couple announced their daughter’s arrival on Instagram on May 6.

“Grown man Tears,” Hardrict wrote under a photo of himself in a hairnet and surgical mask looking bleary-eyed. “Baby girl is here Prayers Up.” Minutes later, baby Cairo had arrived.

“She’s here!! Can’t wait for the world to see her,” Tamera Mowry-Hardrict, Tia Mowry-Hardrict’s twin sister, wrote on her Instagram Story at the time.

“Feeling grateful and blessed as we welcome our little baby girl into the world!” Mowry-Hardrict wrote to her fans on social media a bit later. “Born May 5th at 10:29 am at 6 pounds and 4 Oz 19.8 inches.”

Cairo is Mowry-Hardrict and Hardrict’s second child together; they also share 7-year-old son Cree Taylor. The couple previously shared that the name they chose for their daughter would be a “C.T.H.” name to match Cree’s initials.

Mowry-Hardrict announced that she was expecting her second child back in November. In January, the 39-year-old confirmed she would be having a baby girl. She and Hardrict have been married since 2008.