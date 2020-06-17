T.I.'s Daughter Deyjah Tearfully Speaks out About His Controversial Virginity Comments

T.I.'s daughter Deyjah Harris is opening up about her father’s controversial comments that he makes "yearly trips to the gynecologist" with her to check her virginity. During Monday's episode of T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle, Harris candidly addressed the remarks and the fall-out that followed, admitting that her father’s comments made her feel "embarrassed" and "uncomfortable."

Speaking during a confessional while on vacation, Harris said that "things are completely uncomfortable for me right now," and that she was unable to create distance between herself and her father because they were out of the country. Harris said that she was "scrolling on Twitter, and I see that I've been tagged in a post. The only word that I saw was 'gynecologist' and I didn't even need to read the whole title 'cause I just knew. My heart sank — very shocked, hurt, angry, embarrassed."

When asked by her cousins if she was okay, Harris admitted that she was "embarrassed definitely for sure" and was trying "to put it in the back of my mind so I'm not really thinking about it." Explaining that her father had been going with her to the gynecologist "since I was 14 or 15," she said that "couldn't have said no" to him coming with her. She went on to state that she feels her father treats the topic of sex differently with his sons than he does her, as he "jokes with King about becoming a baby daddy," but he "would never joke like that with me."

Harris' remarks mark the first time she has publicly addressed the controversy, which was sparked following her father’s November 2019 appearance on the Ladies Like Us podcast. During the episode, T.I. admitted that "we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen." The comments immediately sparked controversy, with many calling them misogynistic and controlling and calling out the rapper for being hypocritical, as he takes no issue with his son being sexually active. Harris did, however, unfollow her father on social media following the incident and liked several tweets calling her father’s actions "controlling" and "possessive."

The backlash eventually resulted in the podcast's hosts to issue an apology and remove the episode. T.I., meanwhile, addressed the controversy during an episode of Red Table Talk, where he said that he was "incredibly apologetic to her for that" and that he "began to embellish and exaggerate" the truth.