T.I.’s Daughter Unfollows Him and Their Family After His Gynecologist Comments

T.I.’s 18-year-old daughter Deyjah Harris has unfollowed her father and several members of her family on social media after the rapper revealed in a since-removed episode of the Ladies Like Us podcast that he makes “yearly trips to the gynecologist” with his daughter “to check her hymen.” According to Hollywood Unlocked, Harris unfollowed her father, along with his wife and her stepmother, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, and Zonbnique Pullins.

At this time, it is unclear if Harris unfollowed her family members prior to her father’s controversial comments, though the move was not noticed until after the rapper’s controversial appearance earlier this month on the podcast, which is hosted by Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham.

During the episode, T. I. admitted that “we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen.”

“Not only have we had the conversation, we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen,” he said. “So it’s this one time we go, I think this might have been after her 16th birthday. This is what we do…Usually, like the day after the [birthday] party, she’s enjoying her gifts. I put a sticky note on the door: ‘Gyno. Tomorrow. 9:30.’”

“So then [the doctor says], ‘I just want you to know there are other ways besides sex that the hymen can be broken,” he said in part. “Like bike riding, athletics, horseback riding and just other forms of athletic physical activity. So I said, ‘Look doc, she don’t ride no horses, she don’t ride no bikes, she don’t play no sports. Just check the hymen, please. And give me back my results expeditiously.’”

The comments immediately sparked controversy, with many calling them misogynistic and controlling and calling out the rapper for being hypocritical, as he takes no issue with his son being sexually active.

The backlash eventually forced the podcast’s hosts to issue an apology and remove the episode, Mandi and Moham writing in a statement that they “were completely caught off guard/shocked” by the interview and that they “support and love Women and feel that their bodies are theirs to do as they wish.”

Although Harris herself has not outwardly addressed the comments, she did seemingly subtly respond when she liked a series of tweets speaking out in her support. Among the tweets she liked was one which called T.I.‘s parenting “disgusting, possessive and controlling.”

T.I. has not yet publicly addressed the controversy.