T.I. Sparks Backlash After Revealing He Accompanies 18-Year-Old Daughter to Gynecologist to ‘Check Her Hymen’

T.I. is making waves on social media after comments he made about his daughter on the Ladies Like Us podcast with actress Nazanin Mandi and makeup artist Nadia Moham. Things took an uncomfortable turn when the co-hosts asked T.I. if he’s had the sex talk with his daughters. The 39-year-old rapper said that not only has he had the birds and the bees discussion, but he takes 18-year-old daughter, Deyjah Harris, to have her hymen checked annually.

“Deylah’s 18, just graduated high school now and she’s attending her first year of college, figuring it out for herself,” he said. “And yes, not only have we had the conversation, we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen.”

At first it seemed he was joking, but then he went into very specific details about their trips to the doctor.

“So it’s this one time we go, I think this might have been after her 16th birthday,” T.I. said. “This is what we do… Usually, like the day after the [birthday] party, she’s enjoying her gifts. I put a sticky note on the door: ‘Gyno. Tomorrow. 9:30.’”

“So then [the doctor says], ‘I just want you to know there are other ways besides sex that the hymen can be broken,” T.I. continued. ‘Like bike riding, athletics, horseback riding and just other forms of athletic physical activity. So I said, ‘Look doc, she don’t ride no horses, she don’t ride no bikes, she don’t play no sports. Just check the hymen, please. And give me back my results expeditiously.”

He finished this bizarre story by telling the co-hosts that as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact.

Twitter exploded with backlash after this became public on Tuesday.

And virginity is a social construct and not measured by a hymen. — Logan Levkoff, Ph.D. (@LoganLevkoff) November 6, 2019

T.I. is an abusive misogynist. He demands his daughter’s gynecologist disclose the results of an annual “hymen check” to him so he can ensure she’s still a virgin. When it comes to his wife, “that little sex box you got is half mine.” This isn’t over-protective. It’s abusive. https://t.co/Muv8mLCrp8 — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) November 6, 2019

def did not think we would be talking about hymens today. or TI — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 6, 2019

To be clear, the World Health Organization has made its findings on the topic of hymens and virginity clear. “There is no examination that can prove a girl or woman has had sex, and the appearance of girl’s or woman’s hymen cannot prove whether they have had sexual intercourse, or are sexually active or not.”