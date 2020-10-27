'This Is Us' Season 5 Premiere: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

✖

This Is Us Season 5 premieres Tuesday night, and we have all the details on how to watch it, what time it airs and what channel to be tuned in to. The hit family drama kicks off its fifth season at 9 p.m. ET with a special two-hour episode, only on NBC. For those who don't watch traditional broadcast TV, streaming services such as Hulu and Sling offer live TV packages that would allow fans to watch the show when it airs.

This Is Us was one of the rare shows that was not too badly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as Season 4 had been completely filmed before the spread of the virus. The season finale aired in March, as scheduled. The series resumed production on Season 5 in September, and series creator Dan Fogelman told The Hollywood Reporter that he's "very excited about — especially with where the world is right now — the uplift and I would call it almost a rebirth that comes next season." He went on to say that there are "a lot of new beginnings" that will happen in Season 5, and, as fans have come to expect, "something big" will take place in the premiere.

Fogelman later spoke with Entertainment Weekly that This is Us will continue to address the many things happening in the real world while not deviating from the more significant plot points already set into motion. "We have a carefully crafted plan through six seasons of the television show that hundreds of people have now devoted for four-plus years of their lives executing," he explained. "And we're going to execute that plan, no matter what's happening in the world."

"What's happening in the world may shift the details of how things happen, but the big moves continue to happen — and actually potentially heighten and make better the television show than maybe some of our initial plans because that's our job," Fogelman added. "Here are the new rules we've been given. How do we continue to try and top ourselves and make things even better than they were?"

As for how the show is handling filming, series star Sterling K. Brown previously told Dr. Oz that the producers and production crew had set procedures to keep everyone safe. He explained that they are keeping the cast "as separate as they can through the course of the day so that when you see us on camera that's really the only time that we're coming into contact with one another." He added, "The rest of the time, we're in our own little bubbles trying to be as safe as possible."