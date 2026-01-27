‘This Is Us’ Star Expecting Baby

A year after welcoming a daughter, This Is Us staple Milo Ventimiglia’s family is growing again. The actor’s wife, Jarah Mariano is pregnant and expecting the couple’s second baby, E! News reports.

Jarah, 42, seemingly debuted her baby bump on social media as she celebrated her and Milo’s daughter Ke’ala’s first birthday. In the photo, she is wearing a brown bikini and camel-colored sun hat as she held the toddler while standing in a body of water during a beach outing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Happy 1 year baby girl,” she wrote in a post on Instagram Jan. 23. “When you came into my life I had 2 distinct thoughts, one immediately after the other—I would die for you in a heartbeat, but now I also have to live as long as I possibly can to be around to make sure you’re safe.”

The model and actor wed in 2023. In the post, she described her relationship with her daughter as “the most unique love I’ve ever experienced.” She added: “In a world with so much fear and hatred. I know that you will bring your radiating light everywhere you go to make it a better and brighter place for those around you.”

The couple had a difficult 2025, including the devastating loss of their home in the Los Angeles wildfires just weeks before Ke’ala was born. A separate home they were building was also destroyed in the fire.

After giving birth, Jarah reflected on the dramatic turn of events, remarking that she and her family were “houseless” but “never homeless.” “My family & I are together, happy, healthy & safe, which is truly all that matters,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “This will be an extended process of rebuilding and grieving for many, but we are feeling optimistic & inspired to welcome all of the exciting newness of our fresh start!”

At the time of their nuptials, Us Weekly reported that the couple got married earlier in 2023 with family and friends attending their intimate wedding ceremony. They were first linked publicly in 2022, the same time they went Instagram official.

In addition to being a model, Jarah founded the fragrance company HINA + Kū inspired by her Hawaiian roots. She is a graduate of Pace University in New York with a degree in speech communications.

Ventimiglia famously starred in the acclaimed drama This Is Us as beloved dad Jack Pearson.