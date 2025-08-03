‘This Is Us’ Star and Family Victims of Hit and Run Accident

Mandy Moore blasted a motorist responsible for a hit and run of her loved ones. The This Is Us star took to Instagram to give the alleged perp a piece of her mind.

“To the woman who rear ended my family and then drove off as we pulled over, hope your karma finds you. Thankfully, everyone was ok but what kind of human does that,” she wrote in her Instagram Stories, as TMZ reports.

The “Candy” singer shares three children with her husband, Dawes lead singer Taylor Goldsmith. This is the latest heartbreak of sorts for the singer as her home was damaged in the L.A. wildfires in January. While the foundation of the home remained, there was significant destruction, including her husband’s home studio.

She took to social media on Jan. 8 to share an update on her Altadena home as she and her family evacuated the area. “This is Altadena. Leveled. My sweet home. I am devastated and gutted for those of us who’ve lost so much. I’m absolutely numb,” she wrote over a video of scorched and burning buildings in her neighborhood at the time the city was still on fire.

“Praying for everyone in our beautiful city. So gutted for the destruction and loss. Don’t know if our place made it,” she continued. “Grateful for the kindness of friends that we had a place to land last night. Trying to shield the kids from the immense sadness and worry I feel.”

Despite the tragedy, Moore expressed thanks and hope as the community and the nation pulled together. “I love you, Altadena. Grateful for my family and pets getting out last night before it was too late (and endless gratitude to friends for taking us in and bringing us clothes and blankets),” she wrote. “Honestly, I’m in shock and feeling numb for all so many have lost, including my family.”