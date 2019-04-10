‘The View’: Sara Haines Shows off Baby Bump During Return Visit

Sara Haines flaunted her growing baby bump when she returned to her old stomping grounds at The View.

The Strahan and Sara co-star and former The View co-host returned to her morning talk show roots on Thursday, April 4, for a joint baby shower with fellow pregnant former co-star Abby Huntsman, who is currently expecting twins with husband Jeffrey Livingston.

“Showered [Abby Huntsman] & [Sara Haines] today with a fun mommy blogger/press meet & greets, adorable ‘baby bite size’ snacks and a ton of love,” The View captioned a gallery of images showing both Haines and Huntsman showing off their baby bumps.

During the shower, the moms-to-be enjoyed more than typical baby shower games, and took a moment to open up about the difficulties of pregnancy, including postpartum depression.

“I remember sitting in the kitchen crying to my husband, I’m not me right now, I don’t feel like me, and maybe I need help,” Huntsman, who is also mom to daughter Isabel Grace Livingston, recalled, according to E! News. “And I got through it, and I was lucky… a lot of women have it a lot harder, and don’t have the help.”

For her part, Haines, who announced in January that she and husband Max Shifrin are expecting their third child together, admitted that she felt “so scared” after having her son, Alec Richard Shifrin.

“After I had the baby, I didn’t feel anything that everyone describes in their Instagram photos,” she said. “Right away, people post, ‘I just fell in love,’ and I looked at my husband and said, ‘I don’t feel any of that.’ And I was so scared.”

“As a parent, but specifically as a woman, everyone tells you it kicks in and you’re just going to feel a certain way, and you think [she starts tearing up] ‘Am I broken? What is wrong with me?’” she continued. “It shocked the s– out of me! I think people think that postpartum means you didn’t like the baby. Because every story you hear and every movie you see, they want to hurt the baby, and I didn’t think any of this, I just thought the baby would be better off without me.”

Along with being a mom to Alec and her little one on the way, Haines also shares 1-year-old daughter Sandra Grace with her husband. The couple revealed in March that they will be welcoming a baby boy.

Haines is expected to welcome her third child in July. Meanwhile, Huntsman is remaining tightlipped about her due date.