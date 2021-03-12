The Special Gift Meghan Markle Will Share With Her Daughter

✖

The Duchess of Sussex has quite the gift she plans to pass on to her daughter. In a resurfaced 2015 interview with Hello Magazine, Meghan Markle revealed the pricey gift she gave to herself. "I've always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch," the Suits alum admitted. "When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season — which, at the time, felt like such a milestone — I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version."

It doesn't end there. She also reveals she added some intimate details to make for a heartfelt gift. "I had it engraved on the back, ‘To M.M. From M.M.' and I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That's what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them." The royal couple announced they were preparing for their second child last month on Feb. 14. "We can confirm that Archie [Harrison] is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," their official statement read.

Over the last few months, the Duke and Duchess have been giving the public an intimate look at their lives since stepping away from their royal duties. When it comes to their first child, Archie, the couple said they've been rewarded with the extra family time they've been able to share amid quarantine. "We were both there for Archie's first steps, his first run, his first fall, everything," Harry explained in October. With Meghan adding, "In so many ways we are fortunate to be able to have this time to watch him grow, and in the absence of COVID, we would be traveling and working more externally. We'd miss a lot of those moments. So, I think it's been a lot of really good family time."

In their bombshell-filled interview with Oprah Winfrey, the couple discussed many things regarding their family life. Among the many shockers discussed, Markle revealed there was some contention among the royals as some speculated how dark prince Archie would be. Buckingham Palace released a statement addressing the comments saying, "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately." The statement adds: "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."