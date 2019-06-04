‘The Office’ Star Ellie Kemper Pregnant With Second Child

The Office and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Ellie Kemper is expecting her second child with husband Michael Koman.

A representative for the star told E! News Kemper is pregnant. The new baby will join older brother James Miller Koman, 2.

Speculation that Kemper might be expecting started when her personal stylist, Jessica Paster, shared photos from Kemper’s appearance at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations with Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt event on Wednesday. “This beautiful mommy to be…” Paster wrote Thursday.

“You ace it every time, Jess!!!” Kemper wrote in the comments.

On Thursday, Kemper also shared a photo with her Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt co-stars Jane Krakowski, Carol Kane and Tituss Burgess after the event. “Me and my Hump Day crew!!” Kemper, 39, wrote in the caption.

Kemper’s announcement came the same day she delivered the commencement address at Princeton University’s graduation ceremony. In her speech, she vowed to make sure her son gets into Princeton using “doctored photos,” a reference to the college admissions scandal involving Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman.

“Don’t be afraid to change your course. What might seem to make perfect sense to you now might not be the only path to fulfillment,” the Bridesmaids star told the audience. “Because life is going to throw you some curveballs, OK? It doesn’t take a Princeton degree to figure that one out. My 2-year-old already knows that. You think he planned on schlepping two hours on a train this morning to hear his sweaty mom reminisce about wabolis and to make a fart joke on the 50th anniversary of women being admitted to Princeton? Yeah.”

The Princeton University graduate continued, “No, he did not. But guess what, he’s already thrown three tantrums in protest. But boy, should you see how amazing he is at volleyball and sailing. Incoming dean of admissions Karen Richardson, have I got some doctored photos to show you. My 2-year-old is going to go here, guys.”

Although Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt ended with its two-part fourth season, co-creator Tina Fey announced that an interactive special will be released in 2020. It will be similar in the format of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.

“We’re thrilled to announce that we’re about to start production on an all-new Interactive Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt special, set to debut on Netflix in 2020,” Fey said in May. “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt was one of the first original comedy series on Netflix, and now it will be its first interactive comedy event. Fans will be able to make choices on behalf of our characters, taking different story paths with, of course, different jokes. I think it’s a great fit for our show and will be a great way to officially complete the series.”

Kemper and Koman have been married since 2012. Koman is a veteran comedy writer who worked on Saturday Night Live and Late Night with Conan O’Brien.

Photo credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images