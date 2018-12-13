‘The Hills’ Audrina Patridge Opens up About Difficulties of Co-Parenting With Corey Bohan

Audrina Patridge is opening up about co-parenting with estranged husband Corey Bohan just one month after they reached a temporary custody agreement in the midst of their divorce.

The Hills star spoke to Us Weekly at her Prey Swim Resort Swimwear Celebration on Wednesday, Dec. 12, revealing that despite their bitter breakup and divorce, she and Bohan are taking things one step at a time and settling into their temporary custody schedule for 2-year-old daughter Kirra Max.

“That’s progress in the works. Hopefully, I mean, we’ll see what happens,” Patridge said. “We go to mediation in January so hopefully things can be worked out cordially and done in the right way for our daughter.”

Patridge and Bohan had separated in September of 2017 after just 10 months of marriage, with The Hills star accusing him of domestic violence and filing for a temporary restraining order and child abduction prevention order. Their split led to a bitter divorce battle, with their daughter becoming a point of contention in divorce proceedings.

In March, Partridge once again filed for a domestic violence restraining order and requested that visitation be revoked for Bohan, at the time stating that she did “not believe, under the current circumstance, that visitation is in Kirra’s best interest until Corey obtains professional individual therapy for an extended period of time.”

Just months later, Bohan sought an order that would prevent their daughter from appearing on The Hills reboot, citing concerns that it could be “extremely damaging.”

In November, Patridge was awarded sole legal custody and sole physical custody of Kirra, according to documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court. Bohan was granted visitation rights from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays and 1p.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays as part of the temporary custody agreement.

According to Patridge, the custody agreement has allowed her to spend more time with Kirra, the Hills alum revealing that the 2-year-old loves to lend a helping hand.

“Kirra’s very independent as well. She’s very strong-willed and she loves to help me with everything,” she told the outlet. “So she’s in the swim office with me helping me go through inventory. I hope that she learns from me and it sticks with her.”

In an attempt to settle their divorce, Pastridge and Bohan have agreed “to participate in mediation to resolve all remaining and reserved issues.” The mediation is set for January 15, 2019.