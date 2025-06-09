‘The Crown’ Star Vanessa Kirby Reveals Pregnancy

After starring in everything from Netflix’s The Crown to Ridley Scott’s Napoleon, Vanessa Kirby is taking on her most important role yet: mom.

The 37-year-old British actress, who portrayed Princess Margaret in the first two seasons of the Netflix series, revealed that she is pregnant with her first baby as she debuted her baby bump at a panel event for The Fantastic Four: First Steps during the CCXPMX Film Festival in Mexico City on Saturday, May 31.

Hitting the red carpet for a photocall at the convention alongside costars Pedro Pascal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Kirby donned a form-fitting blue shimmery gown. In several photos, she posed cradling her belly, the actress later sharing a few of those images to Instagram as she announced her pregnancy with a reflection about what her character Sue Storm taught her about motherhood.

Photo Credit: Toya Sarno Jordan/Getty Images for Disney

“Mexico, we loved you! We had the best time, you were amazing to us. I learnt so much from Sue Storm about being a first time mother in the film. Very grateful and surreal to be on this journey with her,” she wrote. “Thank you to everyone for the beautiful love and support. It means the world to me.”

Kirby is currently dating retired lacrosse player Paul Rabil, 39. After first sparking dating rumors when they were spotted holding hands New York City in October 2022, the couple went public with their relationship in November 2023 when Rabil shared a series of photos of himself and the actress to Instagram.

“From the very minute we first met in des moines, around the world and back, life is far better, more purposeful and more beautiful with you,” he captioned the snapshots, ending the message with a red heart emoji.

Just a year later, Page Six reported in December 2024 that Kriby and Rabil are engaged.

Kirby is best known for her starring role as Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth’s younger sister, in Netflix’s The Crown. The actress starred throughout the show’s first two seasons in 2016 and 2017 before Helena Bonham Carter took over the role for Seasons 3 and 4. Kirby reprised the role for a flashback scene in the show’s fifth and final season.

Outside of The Crown, Kirby also won the Volpi Cup for Best Actress for her portrayal of Martha in Pieces of a Woman (2020) and starred as Josephine Bonaparte in Napoleon (2023), a role that earned her an Academy Award nomination for best actress.