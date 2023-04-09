'The Challenge': Wes Bergmann and His Wife Are Expecting Their First Child

The Challenge's Wes Bergmann is embarking on a new challenge as a father. The MTV star announced that he and his wife Amanda Hornick would soon welcome their first child. "Baby Bergmann, coming this September," he wrote on Instagram while displaying a carousel of photos of him and his wife, as well as their dog, Penny. The first picture shows Hornick holding up her ultrasound images of the baby. Bergmann holds his wife's growing bump in the last photo. "We would like to take a second to thank all of our friends, family, and supporters who continue to help us become the best versions of ourselves. We aim to pour all of that love into this child in an effort to make him/her the next great, ginger, genius," Bergmann continued. "While we are entering into this new stage of life with immense gratitude, we know the season of waiting too and send love & strength to anyone else hoping to one day become parents themselves," he wrote. "Dare we say, future Challenge champion?" he concluded.

Bergmann, a Challenge champion, earned his title in 2006 when he won The Duel. In 2013 he won Rivals II, and most recently, in 2022, he won All Stars 3. As the current contestant on The Challenge: World Championship, he was sent home early after not completing the eating challenge and being eliminated. It wasn't long before Bergmann's fellow Challenge friends expressed their excitement. "Soooo excited for you two!" Veronica Portillo wrote. "You can finally have a dad bod!" Cory Wharton, a father of three, replied, "WOWWW about time! Happy for you. Welcome to the club! My guy is going to love being a dad. "Omg yayyyy CONGRATS y'all! So happy for you," said Amber Borzotra, who announced her own pregnancy on the reunion of The Challenge: Ride or Die.

Following a two-year engagement, Bergmann and Hornick married in June 2018. The Challenge contestants, Nehemiah Clark, Melinda Stolp, and Devin Walker, attended the wedding. The couple's dog, Penny, also posted the good news on her own Instagram account. The caption read, "BIG SISTER STATUS: COMING SEPTEMBER!!" as Penny posed with a picture of the ultrasound. Currently, Hornick, a yoga instructor and a brand ambassador for Lululemon is expecting to give birth to her first child in September. As she shared on March 14, "Today, I choose to live in celebration & appreciation for what my body can do & how it supports me, rather than in criticism of how it looks or how it compares to others around me." Amanda and Wes have not yet revealed the gender of the baby.