Big Time Rush Singer and Wife Announce Birth of Their First Child

Big Time Rush officially has their newest little member. Kendall Schmidt took to Instagram to share that he and wife Mica Von Turkovich are the proud parents of baby Maple. After dating for seven years, the two got engaged in June 2022 and soon later tied the knot. Schmidt announced the pregnancy on Instagram last November, with his bandmates, former co-stars, and fans getting in on the congratulatory posts.

The actor and musician is the second member of the group to become a dad. Carlos PenaVega shares 7-year-old Ocean, 4-year-old Kingston, and 2-year-old Rio with wife, Spy Kids star Alexa PenaVega. Last November, the couple announced on Instagram that they are expecting their fourth baby. They frequently vlog their adventures as a family and post them on YouTube, whether it's life on the road while touring, their life in Hawaii, or their next cruise adventure.

Speaking of touring, BTR isn't heading back on the road until June, when they kick off their European tour. Meaning that Schmidt will have plenty of time to spend with his baby before leaving, although that won't make things any easier. If they were on tour when the baby was born, or if they will be when Baby PenaVega comes into the world, obviously the dates would be rescheduled. But for now, Schmidt will be able to spend as much time as he can with little Maple, who will definitely own the title as his biggest fan.

Meanwhile, Big Time Rush has been plenty busy since they got back together a couple of years ago following their long hiatus after their Nickelodeon show ended in 2013. After dropping a surprise video of them singing their hit song "Worldwide" in 2020 during COVID, they officially reunited in person in 2021, and the rest is history. They've been non-stop since and dropped their first full-length album, Another Life, in 2023, 10 years after their last one, 24/7.

Although Kendall Schmidt has been plenty busy pre-baby, his life is about to get even more hectic, but it's going to be pretty worth it. Luckily, he has a bandmate who has experience and has likely been getting advice from. It's always hard when someone you watch growing up is now a parent, but the end result is pretty great regardless, and Maple Schmidt already has a ton of love, anyway.