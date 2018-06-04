‘Real World’ Alum Wes Bergmann Marries Amanda Hornick

Real World alum Wes Berhmann is living the married life, wedding Amanda Hornick in a stunning ceremony Friday, reports MTV News.

The reality star, who first entered the limelight at age 19 during the 2005 season of The Real World: Austin, also tweeted the news Saturday, writing “Married [as f—].”

Friday’s ceremony was a who’s who of reality television fame, and the guest list included fellow reality TV stars including The Real World: Austin‘s Rachel Moyal, Melinda Stolp, Lacey Buehler and Nehemiah Clark as well as Champs vs. Stars co-star Devin Walker, MTV News reported.

The only two Real World: Austin roommates who weren’t present were Bergmann’s ex Johanna Botta, who dated him three years after their season, ending the relationship in 2008, and Stolp’s ex-husband Danny Jamieson.

Hornick also shared a stunning black and white photo of the couple tagged at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, Missouri.

“Found my best friend & locked him down forever,” she captioned the photo, adding the hashtags, #TheLuckiest, #MrAndMrsBergmann and #MarriedAF.

“My favorite part of the wedding was the vows,” Bergmann told MTV News. “They were the most beautiful combination of seriousness and hilarity.”

When asked what his honeymoon plans were, Bergmann told MTV News he wants to “go on the next Challenge and f— some people up.”

Bergmann and Hornick had been engaged since September 2016, when Bergmann popped the question at a Kansas City Royals game. After winning Real World/Road Rules Challenge: The Duel in 2007, he has competed on multiple other seasons of The Challenge, including the ongoing The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars. When not on TV, he is also a lead investor in BetaBlox, a startup incubator in Kansas City.

Photo credit: Instagram/Amanda Hornick