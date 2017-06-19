‘The Bachelorette’ Star Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried Welcome a Baby Boy

(Photo: Instagram / desireesiegfried)

Watch out Bachelor Nation, there’s a new boy in town!

Former Bachelorette Desiree Hartsock and her husband Chris Siegfried welcomed their first child into the world on Wednesday, a baby boy named Asher Wrigley Siegfried.

The bundle of joy weighed in at 8 pounds and was 20.5 inches, E! News confirmed.

“Words can’t even express the amount of love we feel for our baby boy Asher,” the new mom told Us Weekly. “He has already brought so much joy into our lives in one day. He’s strong, healthy, happy, playful and warm. Chris and I are beyond blessed with this beautiful gift of life that we are excited to have as a part our family.”

Congratulations to the couple!